Marquez stays in hospital after infection post-surgery

Marquez stays in hospital after infection post-surgery

He underwent another eight hours of surgery on Thursday for a new plate and bone graft

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 05 2020, 23:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2020, 23:09 ist
Grand Prix winner Repsol Honda Team rider Marc Marquez of Spain. Credit: AFP Photo

Six-times MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez will stay in hospital to treat an infection discovered after a third operation on his right arm, his Repsol Honda team said in an update on Saturday.

The Spaniard fractured his humerus in the season-opening Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez in July, then had a second operation after damaging a plate in his arm while opening a window at home.

He underwent another eight hours of surgery on Thursday for a new plate and bone graft.

Honda said hospital doctors had deemed Marquez’s post-operative situation to be satisfactory.

"However, the cultures obtained during the pseudarthrosis surgery have confirmed that there was a previous infection in the fracture, which will see Marquez undergo specific antibiotic treatment in the coming weeks," the team added.

It said he will remain at the hospital in Madrid.

Honda have not said how long the Spaniard is likely to take to recover but media reports have suggested he could miss the start of next season in March.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Racing
spain
Marc Marquez

What's Brewing

Will artificial intelligence ever live up to its hype?

Will artificial intelligence ever live up to its hype?

40 years on, remembering the legacy Lennon left behind

40 years on, remembering the legacy Lennon left behind

NASA shares epic clip of Sun's journey in last 22 years

NASA shares epic clip of Sun's journey in last 22 years

Want to keep large amounts of data safe? Consider NAS

Want to keep large amounts of data safe? Consider NAS

 