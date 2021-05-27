Mary Kom enters final of Asian Boxing Championships

Mary Kom enters final of Asian Boxing Championships

The 38-year-old will now be gunning for her sixth gold medal at the continental showpiece

PTI
PTI, Dubai,
  • May 27 2021, 22:50 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 22:50 ist
Mary Kom during her match against Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg in the women’s 51kg semi-final at the 2021 ASBC Asian Boxing Championships in Dubai. Credit: PTI Photo

Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) stormed into the Asian Boxing Championships final after notching up a gruelling victory over Mongolia's Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg here on Thursday.

Mary Kom prevailed in a split 4-1 decision.

However, Monika (48kg) settled for a bronze medal after going down 0-5 to second seeded Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan.

The top-seeded Mary Kom dug from her huge reservoir of experience to outwit the sprightly Altantsetseg with her right hook being particularly impressive on the day.

The 38-year-old will now be gunning for her sixth gold medal at the continental showpiece.

Earlier, in an intense contest, Monika just could not keep pace with Balkibekova, who craftily dodged the Indian's attacks and connected some eye-catching combination punches to dominate the proceedings.

On Wednesday night, the Olympic-bound Ashish Kumar (75kg) lost 2-3 to Asian Games silver-medallist Abilkhan Amankul of Kazakhstan in the quarterfinal.

Also going down in the quarters was Narender (+91kg). He lost 0-5 to Kazakhstan's Kamshibek Kunkabayev.

On Friday, five Indian men -- Amit Panghal (52kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Shiva Thapa (64kg), Vikas krishan (69kg) and Sanjeet (91kg) -- will fight it out in the semifinals.

Of these, Panghal and Krishan are bound for Tokyo Olympics.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mary Kom
Boxing
sports
Asian Boxing Championships

What's Brewing

'Solo trip': Aircraft flies one man to Dubai for Rs 18K

'Solo trip': Aircraft flies one man to Dubai for Rs 18K

Does Covid-19 really affect your heart?

Does Covid-19 really affect your heart?

Four reasons to look forward to Huma's 'Maharani'

Four reasons to look forward to Huma's 'Maharani'

Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns

Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns

Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it

Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it

Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic

Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic

Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works

Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works

 