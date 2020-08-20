More people raise objections to DYES’ new policy

After Bengaluru FC expressed their disappointment at the proposed policy for using sports stadiums under the jurisdiction of the Department of Youth Empowerment & Sports (DYES), more people involved in the franchise-based leagues and sports event companies objected to the new guidelines.

At the Sports Authority of Karnataka meeting recently, the DYES drafted a new policy that requires event organisers to share over 25% of gate collection and an equal amount earned from advertisement revenue with the Department. The DYES said the reason behind the latest move was to improve the infrastructure of all its stadiums.

“We are filing a response to the DYES’ new proposed policy,” said a senior officer from Procam International, organisers of the annual TCS World 10K in Bengaluru. “I feel the policy is insensitive to sports and sports promoters. When you talk about participative sports like marathons and long-distance runs, it is very difficult to make ends meet. The event, perhaps, is the largest charity platform of Karnataka. In fact, the sports ministry last year passed an order saying all State-owned stadiums must be given free to recognised events,” he said.

One of the co-owners of Bengaluru Raptors, the city-based badminton franchise in the Pro Badminton league, wasn’t happy with the DYES’ conditions either. “I feel, the 25 per cent share demanded by DYES is too high. The figure should be up for negotiation. In the last five years that we have owned Bengaluru Raptors, we have continuously lost money. It’s not like we have made big money. If they (DYES) had asked a percentage of profit we make then that’s agreeable,” he reasoned.

The co-owner further said: “Also, a share of advertisement revenue shouldn’t be demanded from us because we don’t get the advertisement money just for the Bengaluru venue. What we get as revenue is for the complete tournament. So it’s very hard to bifurcate.”