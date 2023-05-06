Neeraj Chopra wins Doha Diamond League

Neeraj Chopra begins Diamond League title defence with win in Doha

Chopra hit his straps in his first attempt itself with a world-leading throw of 88.67m

PTI
PTI, Doha,
  • May 06 2023, 05:31 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 05:31 ist
Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra wins Doha Diamond League 2023. Credit: IANS Photo

Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra began his Diamond League title defence with a comfortable win in the season-opening leg here on Friday, with a world leading and fourth career-best effort.

The 25-year-old Chopra, who had pocketed the 2022 Diamond League Final trophy in Switzerland in September last, beat a star-studded field with a best throw of 88.67m to begin his season in style.

Chopra hit his straps in his first attempt itself with a world-leading throw of 88.67m, which was his fourth career-best effort to position himself on the top of the pile. He maintained the lead till the end to win the event in his second appearance at the Qatar Sports Club.

Also Read | 'It hurts me to see our athletes demanding justice': Neeraj Chopra extends support to protesting wrestlers

He had finished fourth in his first appearance here in 2018.

Silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic went agonisingly close to Chopra's best mark with a second round throw of 88.63m, four centimeter short of the Indian's effort.

Vadlejch had also won silver in the Tokyo Olympics. He had also won a silver in the Doha Diamond League last year with a 90.88m throw.

Reigning world champion Anderson Peters, who had won the event here last year with a monster throw of 93.07m, finished third with a modest best throw of 85.88m.

Chopra, who has a personal best of 89.94m, could not sustain the tempo of his first attempt as he could only send the spear to 86.04m and then to 85.47m before fouling his throw in the fourth. He managed 84.37m and 85.62m in his fifth and sixth attempts.

