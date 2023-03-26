Nikhat wins her second World Championship title

Nikhat Zareen makes history with second World Championship title

Nikhat becomes only the second Indian after the legendary MC Mary Kom to win the prestigious title twice

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 26 2023, 18:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2023, 18:54 ist
Nikhat Zareen celebrates her victory over Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Tam in 50 kg finals at the 2023 IBA Women’s Boxing World Championships, in New Delhi, Sunday, March 26, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Ace Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen added a second World Championship title to her name, defeating Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Tam in the 50kg summit clash here on Sunday.

Nikhat upstaged Tam by a 5-0 verdict.

Nikhat becomes only the second Indian after the legendary M C Mary Kom to win the prestigious title twice.

On Saturday, Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) and Saweety Boora (81kg) were crowned world champions.

Hosts India are on course to match their best-ever performance in terms of gold medals won with Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain set to take the ring later in the day.

India had won the four golds in the 2006 edition at home which was also the country's best ever display with a haul of eight medals, including a silver.

Nikhat Zareen
Boxing
Sports News

