Olympic 2024 | Duplantis smashes pole vault world record after taking gold, sending viewers into frenzy

Paris: How does one raise the bar after an exhilarating night where American showman Noah Lyles won an electrifying sprint gold that left the watching world with goosebumps? Well, hand it over to a ‘rockstar’ who can never stop amping it up.

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis, one of the biggest attractions of track and field at this Paris Olympics, sent the decibel levels at the capacity Stade de France beyond 110 as the pole-vaulter smashed the world record with a leap of 6.25m on a warm Monday night to attest himself as one of the greatest in his discipline.

There was very little doubt of the American-born 24-year-old retaining his Olympic gold considering his total dominance at having already broken the world record eight times previously. He’d already accomplished it when his closest rival, American Sam Kendricks couldn’t surpass the 6m barrier and settled for silver.

Follow the latest updates from the 2024 Paris Games, right here with DH!

Then it was only a matter of going for the Olympic and world record and Duplantis checked off the first, erasing Thiago Braz’s 6.03m mark set at 2016 Rio Games with a leap of 6.10 in his very first attempt. He celebrated wildly before gathering his attention with eyes set on bettering his world record, which was his mission coming to the City of Love.

The Swede got the bar raised to 6.25m but probably, still feeling the high of having become the first pole vaulter since Bob Richards in 1952 and 1956 to retain the Olympic title, missed it on his first two attempts. He let all of that euphoria settle down as he carried the pole on his shoulders for the last roll of the dice.