Olympic 2024 | Duplantis smashes pole vault world record after taking gold, sending viewers into frenzy

Paris: How does one raise the bar after an exhilarating night where American showman Noah Lyles won an electrifying sprint gold that left the watching world with goosebumps? Well, hand it over to a ‘rockstar’ who can never stop amping it up.
Sweden’s Armand Duplantis, one of the biggest attractions of track and field at this Paris Olympics, sent the decibel levels at the capacity Stade de France beyond 110 as the pole-vaulter smashed the world record with a leap of 6.25m on a warm Monday night to attest himself as one of the greatest in his discipline.
There was very little doubt of the American-born 24-year-old retaining his Olympic gold considering his total dominance at having already broken the world record eight times previously. He’d already accomplished it when his closest rival, American Sam Kendricks couldn’t surpass the 6m barrier and settled for silver.
Then it was only a matter of going for the Olympic and world record and Duplantis checked off the first, erasing Thiago Braz’s 6.03m mark set at 2016 Rio Games with a leap of 6.10 in his very first attempt. He celebrated wildly before gathering his attention with eyes set on bettering his world record, which was his mission coming to the City of Love.
The Swede got the bar raised to 6.25m but probably, still feeling the high of having become the first pole vaulter since Bob Richards in 1952 and 1956 to retain the Olympic title, missed it on his first two attempts. He let all of that euphoria settle down as he carried the pole on his shoulders for the last roll of the dice.
Egged on by the 80,00 capacity crowd and his rivals seated on the dugout, Duplantis then produced a phenomenal leap, sailing over the bar and then roaring in delight during his descent. He then rushed to the stands where his crew was seated to celebrate before kissing his partner Desire Inglander.
“What can I say? I just broke a world record at the Olympics, the biggest possible stage for a pole vaulter," said Duplantis, who is coached by his father Greg, a former vaulter himself. “The biggest dream since a kid was to break the world record at the Olympics, and I've been able to do that in front of the most ridiculous crowd I've ever competed in front of.”
While Duplantis was the highlight of the fifth night of athletics, there were brilliant performances from Keely Hodgkinson and Beatrice Chebet who bagged the gold in the women’s 800m and 5000m respectively with American Valarie Allan triumphing in the women’s discus throw.
Tsige Duguma of Ethiopia and Shafiqua Maloney of St Vincent and the Grenadines set the early pace in the women’s 800m but Hodgkinson seized the lead after the opening 400m. The 22-year-old Britain, who has won two sliver medals at world championships and a medal of the same hue at the Tokyo Games, then won that elusive gold that she’d been craving for by running a brilliant final lap, warding off charges from Duguma and Mary Moraa of Kenya towards to end before crossing the line in 1:56.71.
The women’s 5000m, typically, was a slow burner. The lead kept changing for most part but as the athletes crossed the line for the final lap, it turned into a two-horse race with Faith Kipyegon just surging ahead of compatriot Chebet. The two kept going before Chebet found that extra source of energy around the bend and they just galloped home to a superb win.
Results:
Men: Armand Duplantis (SWE) 6.25m (WR; Old: 6.24m, Armand Duplantis, Apr 2024) 1; Sam Kendricks (USA) 5.95, 2; Emmanouil Karalis (GRE) 5.90, 3
Women: 800m: Keely Hodgkinson (GBR) 1:56.71, 1; Tsige Duguma (ETH) 1:57.15, 2; Mary Moraa (KEN) 1:57.42, 3.
5000m: Beatrice Chebet (KEN) 14:28.56, 1; Faith Kipyegon (KEN) 14:29.60, 2; Sifan Hassan (NED) 14:30.61, 3.
Discus throw: Valarie Allan (USA) 69.50m, 1; Bin Feng (CHN) 67.51, 2; Sandra Elkasevic (CRO) 67.51, 3.