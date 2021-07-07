Olympic torch relay scrapped in Tokyo: City officials

Olympic torch relay legs scrapped in Tokyo, as per city officials

Private flame-lighting ceremonies will replace public relay events across the capital beginning Friday, the Tokyo city government said

AFP, Tokyo,
  • Jul 07 2021, 08:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 09:44 ist
Torches are pictured during the torch kiss event. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Olympic torch relay has been scrapped on Tokyo's public roads, officials announced Wednesday, as virus concerns continue to plague the Games just over two weeks before they begin.

Private flame-lighting ceremonies will replace public relay events across the capital beginning Friday, the Tokyo city government said.

Olympics
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo
Japan

