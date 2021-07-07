Olympic torch relay legs scrapped in Tokyo, as per city officials

The Olympic torch relay has been scrapped on Tokyo's public roads, officials announced Wednesday, as virus concerns continue to plague the Games just over two weeks before they begin.
Private flame-lighting ceremonies will replace public relay events across the capital beginning Friday, the Tokyo city government said.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Dilip Kumar: The undisputed 'Tragedy King'
RIP Dilip Kumar: Remembering some of his best films
Chinese millennials are ‘chilling’, Beijing isn’t happy
Bezos, Branson, Musk: Who's winning space tourism race?
Italy's mental strength forces them into Euro final
Legendary UK carmaker Lotus unveils last petrol car
DH Toon | Central govt cabinet reshuffle likely today
Dhyan Chand to Mary Kom: India's Olympics flagbearers
Paris gets pizzas made with a twist