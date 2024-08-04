Olympics 2024: Reigning world champ Jackson of Jamaica withdraws from 200m

Paris: Jamaica's world champion Shericka Jackson withdrew from the 200 metres at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, less than a month after she suffered an injury at a tune-up meet in Hungary.

Jackson did not run the 100 metres in Paris saying her injury played a part in her decision.

Follow live updates on Olympics here

Jackson's withdrawal comes a day after Jamaica's three-times Olympic champion Shelly-Anne Fraser-Pryce pulled out of the women's 100m with an injury.