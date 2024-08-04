Home
Olympics 2024: Reigning world champ Jackson of Jamaica withdraws from 200m

Jackson did not run the 100 metres in Paris saying her injury played a part in her decision.
Reuters
Last Updated : 04 August 2024, 11:11 IST

Paris: Jamaica's world champion Shericka Jackson withdrew from the 200 metres at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, less than a month after she suffered an injury at a tune-up meet in Hungary.

Jackson did not run the 100 metres in Paris saying her injury played a part in her decision.

Jackson's withdrawal comes a day after Jamaica's three-times Olympic champion Shelly-Anne Fraser-Pryce pulled out of the women's 100m with an injury.

At last year's world championship in Budapest, Jackson clocked a scorching 21.41 to capture her second consecutive world title in the distance and narrowly miss breaking the world record of 21.34 set by the late Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1988.

But Jackson, who has never won an individual Olympic gold medal, has not been at her best this season, clocking times about a second slower than her world championship run.

Published 04 August 2024, 11:11 IST
