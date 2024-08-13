Olympics 2024 | What is the UWW rules' loophole that Vinesh Phogat can exploit?

India's sports fraternity waited with bated breath as the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), having heard arguments of all parties, got ready to deliver its verdict on wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her disqualification at the Paris Olympics, on Tuesday.
Vinesh, who stormed into the final of the women's 50kg freestyle event with three convincing wins, including against wrestling royalty Yui Susaki of Japan last Tuesday, was debarred from the gold medal bout against eventual winner Sarah Hildebrandt of the United States as she was found 100 gm above the prescribed limit in the customary morning weigh-in.
Shocked by the dramatic turn of events, the crestfallen grappler last Wednesday appealed against the decision at the CAS and demanded that she be given a joint silver with Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who had lost to Vinesh but was later promoted to the final following the Indian's disqualification.
A day after her heartbreaking disqualification, Vinesh announced her retirement from the sport, saying she doesn't have the strength to continue, as sporting icons from across the world threw their weight behind the 29-year-old wrestler who was appearing in her third Olympic Games.
This list of sports personalities backing Vinesh included famous Japanese Olympic champion Rei Higuchi, who suffered a similar fate in the Tokyo edition three years ago before claiming a gold in Paris and legendary American freestyle wrestler Jordan Burroughs, who went to the extent of asking the IOC to give Vinesh a silver medal.
Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, who also was of the opinion that Vinesh should have been awarded a silver at least, champion shooter Abhinav Bindra, double Olympic medallist superstar javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and celebrated hockey player PR Sreejesh also offered their support to Vinesh and reminded the country of her contributions in the sport.
On the eve of the verdict, 2008 Beijing Olympics bronze medallist boxer Vijender Singh also extended his support to Vinesh.
What is the UWW rule that Vinesh can exploit to her benefit?
The United World Wrestling (UWW) has reportedly cited its rules to oppose Vinesh's plea to the CAS to consider her for a bronze medal.
However, according to Revsportz, the UWW's rules state that the one who participates in the repechage should be someone who has been beaten by the finalist.
However, Yui Susaki of Japan, who had lost to Vinesh, was given the opportunity to contest in the repechage. With Vinesh being ruled out and her results expunged, Susaki ideally should not have been given the opportunity. By giving her the opportunity, the publication argues that the UWW then accepts that Vinesh was indeed a finalist.
It remains to be seen what the lawyers have argued and whether the CAS accepts this apparent loophole in the rules.
With PTI inputs
Published 13 August 2024, 11:54 IST