Parveen Hooda: Boxer who broke the shackles of patriarchal society

Bengaluru: During the months leading up to the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year, boxer Parveen Hooda found herself at a crossroads.

The 23-year-old’s primary focus was on earning one of the Paris Olympic berths on offer - handed to all the semifinalists at the continental bash. But as she immersed herself in preparations to make her childhood dream come true at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala, news that her father, Lakhpat Singh, was diagnosed with throat cancer was a bolt from the blue.

“We got to know about it in March and the Asian Games were scheduled to begin in September,” recalls Parveen. “I used to travel (over 200 kms) back and forth during the weekends to be by his side, and even thought of staying back at home and looking after him. But pappa insisted that I focus on training and bring medals so that it will give him courage to fight the disease,” says the pugilist who was born in the village of Rurki near Rohtak in Haryana.