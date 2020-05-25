PM Modi condoles death of hockey star Balbir Singh Sr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of three-time Olympic gold medal-winning hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr, saying he will be remembered for his memorable sporting performances.

Padma Shri Balbir Singh Sr. Ji will be remembered for his memorable sporting performances. He brought home lots of pride and laurels. Undoubtedly a brilliant hockey player, he also made a mark as a great mentor. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and well wishers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2020

Balbir Singh Sr died in Chandigarh on Monday after battling multiple health issues.