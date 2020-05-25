PM Modi condoles death of hockey star Balbir Singh Sr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of three-time Olympic gold medal-winning hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr, saying he will be remembered for his memorable sporting performances.

"Padma Shri Balbir Singh Sr Ji will be remembered for his memorable sporting performances. He brought home lots of pride and laurels," the prime minister tweeted.

Modi said undoubtedly a brilliant hockey player, Singh also made a mark as a great mentor.

"Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and well wishers," he said.

Balbir Singh Sr died in Chandigarh on Monday after battling multiple health issues.

