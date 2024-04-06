JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsother sports

Pranavi lies 20th as Australian Women's Classic reduced to 36 holes

With the first day almost fully wiped out due to inclement weather, the event has been reduced to 36 holes and the first round is yet to be completed.
Last Updated 06 April 2024, 10:16 IST

Follow Us

Bonville (Australia): Pranavi Urs was tied-20th after her first round in the weather-hit Australian Women's Classic at the Bonville Golf Resort.

With the first day almost fully wiped out due to inclement weather, the event has been reduced to 36 holes and the first round is yet to be completed.

Nicole Broch Estrup sits at the top of the leaderboard after play was suspended. The Dane shot 6-under 66 and shared the lead with Chinese Taipei's Pei-Ying Tsai and Australian Jess Whitling.

Seven groups had not finished their first round, which was completed on Saturday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 06 April 2024, 10:16 IST)
Sports NewsGolfPranavi Urs

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT