Rallying-eight-times world champion Ogier injured in crash in Poland

Warsaw: Eight-times rally world champion Sebastien Ogier was involved in a road accident in Poland on Tuesday as he prepared for a race, his team said, in an accident that left four people injured.

The Frenchman was driving with his co-driver along a road that will be used in Rally Poland, which starts on Thursday, when they hit a car travelling in the opposite direction head on, local media reported.

"Seb and Vincent have been involved in a road accident during reconnaissance for Rally Poland and have been taken for medical checks," the Toyota Gazoo Racing team said in a post on social media platform X.