Sangram Singh set to be first Indian male wrestler to join MMA

Mumbai: Former Commonwealth heavyweight champion Sangram Singh is set to become the first Indian male wrestler to join mixed martial arts (MMA).

Sangram will be the second Indian overall after Puja Tomar to compete as a MMA fighter for which he has requisite skills being a wrestler, stated a release on Tuesday.

“Wrestling has given me so much including the love from the people of my country and I hope that they will continue to do the same in my new endeavour,” Sangram said.