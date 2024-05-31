Paris Olympics: Sharath believes India can spring a surprise in team events

Bengaluru: Table tennis' reputation has been steadily growing in India over the last decade and the paddlers gave the sport more fillip by qualifying in team events for the upcoming Olympics for the first time.
While a medal in Paris is still a pipe dream considering the level of competition they’ll be up against -- India have never won a table tennis medal at the quadrennial bash – ace paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal, who has been at the heart of the sport’s revolution in the country, feels his compatriots have the potential to spring a surprise.
“This is the first time we have qualified for team events in both men and women, and it's the right kind of boost for us. There is also the doubles rubber in team in which India is very strong. Hopefully, in the team events... we are keeping our fingers crossed,” said Kamal in an online interaction organised by the Sports Authority of India.
“Doubles is the most important rubber because you start with that, and once you get a head start there, you can turn it around, so it's very important. I am good in doubles. At the same time we are looking at multiple options. We are pretty much focussed on team and doubles.”
Kamal, who will be competing in his fifth Olympics, has been named the flag-bearer for the opening and the 41-year-old said he was surprised at receiving the honour ahead of superstar Neeraj Chopra.
“Yes, I was pretty much surprised at first. When I was the flag-bearer at Commonwealth Games, there was immense joy and so much of pride. When it was announced first, it was a bit hard to believe because there are people like Neeraj Chopra who have won medals at the Olympics or who are expected to win... Beyond all of them, they thought about me.”
At an age when most athletes hang up their boots, the record 11-time national champion is still toiling hard in search of the elusive Olympic medal. Kamal hoped he could pull off a miracle for the ages and land his hands on the elusive medal, thereby filling his cabinet with the missing jewel.
“The closet is empty when it comes to an Olympic medal, that motivates me, that drives me. In 2004, I didn't really know the magnitude of Olympics. I started my journey there. Then we were able to establish ourselves as stronger players in CWG and Asian Games.
“Earlier, your primary goal is to qualify for the Olympics, let alone aim to win a medal. This is the first time I am getting five months to prepare. I took down everything on paper, and I went through a lot of documents.
“Now I am here in Germany and primary focus again is a lot on skills. I am playing with different players, Europeans. There will be a lot of team training in the next weeks, we will be working a lot on team building. I hope I am at my best at the Paris Olympics."