S Korea, Indonesia withdraw from Thomas & Uber Cup

South Korea, Indonesia latest to withdraw from Thomas & Uber Cup

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 12 2020, 12:58 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2020, 12:58 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

South Korea and Indonesia have withdrawn from next month's Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in Denmark, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said in a statement on Saturday.

The two countries join Australia, Taiwan and Thailand in skipping the Oct. 3-11 tournament amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Badminton Association of Indonesia (PBSI) said it was concerned that players could contract Covid-19 during the tournament.

The PBSI also confirmed that its players would not participate in the Denmark Open and Denmark Masters scheduled for in October.

Indonesia have won the men's Thomas Cup a record 13 times and women's Uber Cup thrice.

Thailand announced their withdrawal earlier this week, citing injuries and other Covid-19 related issues.

Replacements for the teams have yet to be announced.

The Thomas and Uber Cup, originally scheduled for May, had been postponed to August due to the pandemic before being moved to the new dates when the Danish government extended its ban on large gatherings.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BWF
Thomas Cup
Indonesia
South Korea

What's Brewing

Antarctica's still Covid-19 free. Can it stay that way?

Antarctica's still Covid-19 free. Can it stay that way?

Many endemic bird species sighted in TN during lockdown

Many endemic bird species sighted in TN during lockdown

New findings on dark matter leave scientists confounded

New findings on dark matter leave scientists confounded

SpaceX's dark satellites are too bright for astronomers

SpaceX's dark satellites are too bright for astronomers

Next steps in the TikTok diplomatic dance

Next steps in the TikTok diplomatic dance

 