Spanish Para badminton International: Bhagat wins 3 golds, Kadam claims gold and silver

Tokyo Paralympics champion Pramod Bhagat struck gold in all the three categories that he participated in at the Spanish Para badminton International II tournament in Vitoria, Spain.

Sukant Kadam, who is World No 4, also continued his good run and ended his campaign with a gold and a silver in the tournament that ended on Sunday.

In the singles, World No 1 Bhagat defeated Kumar Nitesh 17-21 21-17 21-17 in a hard-fought final which lasted for 1 hour and 1 minute to claim the yellow metal.

In the mixed doubles, World No 1 pair of Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar outwitted fellow Indians Kadam and Nitesh 21-19 11-21 21-11 in the summit clash for another gold.

Bhagat then paired up with his mixed doubles partner Palak Kohli and secured a thrilling come-from-behind 14-21 21-11 21-14 win against the Indian pair of Ruthick Ragupathi and Manasi Girishchandra Joshi for his third gold medal of the tournament.

"This is a special victory for me as it is the first victory for me after a gap of 2 tournaments," Bhagat said.

"I have worked really hard and this is the stepping stone. Now my focus is on the Grade 1 tournament which starts in 3 days and I would like to repeat what I achieved today," added the men's singles SL3 Paralympic champion.

In SL3 classification, athletes with lower limb impairment are allowed to compete.

On the other hand, World no 4 Kadam had a relatively easy outing against Marcel Adam, beating the German 21-13 21-18.

This victory is Kadam's third gold medal in as many tournaments.

In the men's doubles, Kadam had to settle for silver after being defeated by World No 1 pair Pramod Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar.

"This is my third gold medal in as many tournaments and I am quite excited about the same. This victory will make me push harder and train tougher for the upcoming tournaments," Kadam, who competes in the SL4 category, said.

"The focus now has shifted to Grade 1 tournament which starts in 3 days and my goal will be to repeat my display."

In SL4 class, shuttlers have lower limb impairment/severe and they play standing.