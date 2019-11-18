Sports Minister, IOA chief hail Olympic Hindi channel

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra on Monday hailed the launch of the Olympic Channel's Hindi platform, terming it as a "wonderful initiative".

The International Olympic Committee's Olympic Channel Hindi platform was launched on November 13. The fans can access the digital content on the official Olympic Channel website and its mobile apps.

Lauding the initiative, Rijiju said in a tweet in Hindi: "I am glad to know that Hindi is now official language for Olympic Channel. People can know about India's Olympic's journey and performance of athletes in Hindi. It will help the Olympic movement in India."

Batra sent a letter to IOC President Thomas Bach, expressing his gratitude for the launch and terming it as a "wonderful initiative".

"Through this initiative, Hindi-speaking fans in India and all around the world will now be able to truly experience and engage with the Olympic Channel and its locally-curated content in a more personalised way, gaining closer access to their favourite sporting icons. This significant initiative will give a strong impetus to the development of the Olympic movement in India," Batra said in the letter.

While launching the Hindi platform, Madrid-based Olympic Channel had said that "the availability of the Hindi language on the global digital platform is a significant step in the Olympic Channel's evolution ... to create more personalised experiences for Olympic fans around the world".

"This is a great way to engage with more fans in growing markets and to tell the great Olympic stories in a way that connects directly to them as we build excitement on the road to Tokyo 2020," said Mark Parkman, general manager of the IOC's global Olympic Channel.

Fans and users have the option to experience the Olympic Channel in Hindi as one of the 12 languages offered on the global digital platform at olympicchannel.com and its mobile apps.

In addition to the multi-language user interface, fans and users have the option to experience the Olympic Channel in Hindi while also engaging with locally produced daily content, news and features as well as Olympic-themed original series and documentaries with an emphasis on Indian athletes, teams and sports.