Tennis-Pegula upsets top seed sabalenka at WTA finals, reaches semis

Jessica Pegula upset world number one Aryna Sabalenka 6-4 6-3 to win her second group stage match at the WTA Finals in Cancun on Tuesday and advanced to the semi-finals after Elena Rybakina edged Maria Sakkari 6-0 6-7(4-7) 7-6(7-2) in the evening match.

Pegula, who came into the contest with a dismal 1-4 record against the hard-hitting Sabalenka, managed to absorb her powerful serve to extend rallies and thwart the Belarusian's comeback attempts.

Sabalenka, who has said she did not feel safe playing on the newly constructed Estadio Paradisus, never looked totally comfortable against Pegula, committing 29 unforced errors on a sunny day in the coastal Mexican city.