Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour: Third time the charm for Vidhatri Urs

Bengaluru: Entering the women's professional tour by bringing her solid amateur years to an end at her home club last month, Vidhatri Urs was expected to strike gold from the word go.
The 18-year-old came close both at Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar Golf Club and Bangalore Golf Club before falling shot on the final day.
But the Mysuru golfer wasn't going to let another opportunity slip as she held on to score a two-shot victory on her third attempt in leg nine of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour at Clover Greens here on Friday.
At the par-71 course on a chilly day at Hosur, Vidhatri shot a closing round one-under 70 after carding 68 and 69 on the first two days to finish with a three-day total of six-under 207.
Giving Vidhatri a run for her money until the end was Bengaluru amateur Saanvi Somu who shot an even-par 71 to end her campaign as the sole runner-up. Gurugram's Gaurika Bishnoi followed her two consecutive 69s with a 71 to end lone third.
Starting the front nine with a bang, Vidhatri had three straight birdies from the third to the fifth holes before taking the turn with a four-shot lead. But a dropped shot on the 10th meant that Saanvi narrowed the gap to three.
Undeterred with the blip, Vidhatri kept her calm even as Saanvi fumbled with three bogeys and two birdies that was enough for the former to run away with the trophy.
"I'm glad to get the pressure of winning my first pro title as a pro off my shoulders," said an elated Vidhatri.
"With this, the feeling of wanting to win has only increased. I'm super happy".
Leading scores (after 54 holes): 207: Vidhatri Urs (68, 69, 70); 209: Saanvi Somu (A) (69, 69, 71); 211: Gaurika Bishnoi (70, 70, 71); 214: Khushi Khanijau (74, 70, 70), Shweta Mansingh (71, 72, 71), Sneha Singh (69, 72, 73).
Published 19 July 2024, 15:30 IST