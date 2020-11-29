Olympics 2020 postponement cost organisers $1.9 billion

Tokyo 2020 organisers estimate Games postponement cost $1.9 billion

The Games cost 1.35 trillion yen ($13 billion) before the postponement

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Nov 29 2020, 12:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2020, 12:37 ist
Tokyo Olympics 2020 was postponed due to coronavirus. Credit: Reuters Photo

This year's postponement of the Tokyo Olympics because of the novel coronavirus cost about 200 billion yen ($1.9 billion) orgainsers have estimated, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday, citing people involved with the event.

The International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government were forced to put off the Games for a year in March as the coronavirus spread rapidly around the world.

The Games cost 1.35 trillion yen ($13 billion) before the postponement, the newspaper reported.

A spokesman for the organisers was not immediately available for comment.

The organising committee will decide on a breakdown of the burden of the delay in December, after discussions between the committee, the Tokyo metropolitan government and the central government, the newspaper said.

The postponement costs include payment to staff as well as the introduction of new systems for refunding tickets but do not include measures against the spread of the coronavirus, the newspaper said.

The organisers had originally estimated that the delay would cost nearly 300 billion yen but they were able to reduce that figure by simplifying some events, the report said.

Tokyo Olympics
Coronavirus
COVID-19

