Who is Puja Tomar? The first Indian MMA fighter to win at UFC

MMA fighter Puja Tomar made history by becoming the first Indian to win a bout at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in Louisville.

In the wee hours of Sunday, Tomar beat Brazil's Rayanne Dos Santos in the women's strawweight division. She won by the split decision of 30-27, 27-30, 29-28.

Speaking after the match, Tomar said “I want to show the world that Indian fighters are not losers. We are going all the way up! We are not going to stop! We’ll become a UFC champion soon! This win is not my win, it’s for all Indian fans and all Indian fighters. I walked out to my Indian song with the Indian flag, and I felt so proud. I had goosebumps.”

Watch the video here.