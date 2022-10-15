Woman kabbadi player dies of match injury in Chhattisgarh

A woman kabaddi player who suffered serious injuries during a match in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital on Saturday, an official said.

Shanti Madavi had suffered injuries during a kabaddi match held at Majhiborand in Kondagaon on Friday and was admitted to Makdi community health centre, the official from the state public relations department said. The woman was shifted to a private hospital in Raipur, where she died this morning, he said.

Also Read | AIFF to initiate enquiry on late arrival of player boots

The kabaddi match was played under the aegis of Chhattisgarhiya Olympics, an event hosted by the state government. Condoling the kabaddi player's death, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel sanctioned assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the woman’s kin and directed officials to provide assistance to her family.

Earlier this week, a 32-year-old kabaddi player was critically injured during a match organised as a part of Chhattisgarhiya Olympics in Raigarh district and died later.