World University Games: India win 3 gold, 1 bronze

India also won a medal in judo for the first time in the tournament with Yamini Mourya claiming the bronze in Women’s 57kg event.

  • Jul 29 2023, 21:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 21:04 ist
Shooters led the show with three gold as India opened their account with four medals in the World University Games at Chengdu, China on Saturday.

Olympian shooter Elavenil Valarivan, a silver medallist in the 2019 edition in Italy, bettered her performance this year to clinch the first gold medal for India in the 10m Air Rifle Women's event.

Her shooting colleague Manu Bhaker claimed the second gold medal of the day in 10m Air Pistol Women's event.

Bhaker alongwith Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Abhidnya Ashok Patil also won the gold medal in 10m Air Pistol Team Women's event.

India also won a medal in judo for the first time in the tournament with Yamini Mourya claiming the bronze in Women’s 57kg event.

India also have assured themselves a third medal in archery after the compound mixed team of Aman Saini and Pragati advanced into the final. Overall, India are in the hunt for eight medals in archery.

The compound mixed team of Aman Saini and Pragati reached the final after edging out hosts China by just one-point (152-151) in the semi-final.

Now they will play against Korea for gold medal.

India are now behind leaders Japan (four gold, three silver one bronze), hosts China (4-2-2) and Korea (4-2-2) in the medal standings on day three of the meet.

In table tennis, the Indian women’s team started their campaign by defeating third seed Germany 3-1.

Sports News
World University Games

