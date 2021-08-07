Wrestler Bajrang Punia wins Olympic bronze medal

Wrestler Bajrang Punia wins Olympic bronze medal; India match best result

PTI
PTI, Chiba ,
  • Aug 07 2021, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2021, 16:51 ist
Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia. Credit: AFP Photo

He did not live up to the sky-high expectations but India's Bajrang Punia will return from Tokyo with a bronze medal on Olympic debut after outwitting Daulet Niyazbekov in the play-off on Saturday.

If his defence let him down in the semifinal against Hazi Aliev, Bajrang's smart attacking moves made him a 8-0 winner against Kazakhstan's Niyazbekov, to whom he had lost in the semi-final of the 2019 World Championship.

With Bajrang's medal, Indian wrestlers have matched their best performance at the Olympic Games. At the 2012 London Games, Sushil Kumar won a silver and Yogeshwar Dutt returned with a bronze.

With his podium, India also equalled their best ever Olympic medal haul of six achieved in in the 2012 London edition.

Bajrang had defeated Kyrgyzstan's Ernazar Akmataliev and Iran's Morteza Cheka Ghiasi before losing to Hazai Aliev from Azerbaijan in the semi-final on Friday. 

 

Bajrang Punia
Wrestling
Tokyo 2020
Olympics
Sports News

