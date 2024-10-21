Home
Para Swimming Nationals: Karnataka's Simran and Sharanaya win a gold each

Simran clinched the gold with a time of 1:00.35 in the 50m backstroke S6 class while Sharanaya claimed another gold for the state in the 50m backstroke S7 category with a time of 1:01.46.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 15:42 IST

Published 21 October 2024, 15:42 IST
