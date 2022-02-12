Pat Cummins 'absolutely pumped' to don KKR colours

Pat Cummins 'absolutely pumped' to don KKR colours again

KKR brought back Cummins, shaking off a battle from new franchises Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, for Rs 7.25 crore

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 12 2022, 15:22 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2022, 15:22 ist
Pat Cummins in action in the recently concluded Ashes Test series. Credit: AFP Photo

Australian pace bowling stalwart and Test skipper Pat Cummins said he was "absolutely pumped" to be back with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after the IPL franchise made a winning bid for the 28-year-old cricketer in the mega auction on Saturday.

KKR brought back Cummins, shaking off a battle from new franchises Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, for Rs 7.25 crore after previously buying him for Rs 15.5 crore in the IPL 2020 auction.

Cummins was expected to command a much higher price in the bidding war as he was one of the marquee players in the auction, and the 2021 runners-up would be happy to get him back for a much lower price.

Cummins' presence will add to the wealth of bowling as well as leadership experience, as the fast bowler recently guided Australia to a 4-0 win in the Ashes, and with great maturity, handled the crisis in the wake of Justin Langer quitting his post as head coach. The tall pacer will now lead the team for the three-Test series against Pakistan next month before arriving for the IPL 2022.

Cummins also gives KKR more options in captaincy as they also have Shreyas Iyer in the squad after the Indian cricketer was bought for a whopping Rs 12.25 crore on Saturday.

Also Read — IPL 2022 Mega Auction, Marquee Players: Who got whom

KKR posted a video on social media where Cummins can be seen thanking the franchise CEO Venky Mysore and coach Brendon McCullum. "Absolutely pumped to be back with Kolkata. Thanks to Venky (Mysore), Baz (Brendon McCullum), SRK (Shah Rukh Khan), the whole team. Just absolutely pumped, so excited... want to come around quick enough. Thanks for making me part of the galaxy of knights in the upcoming season," Cummins said in his 17-second video.

Cummins played seven matches in IPL 2021, taking nine wickets and scoring 93 runs. He has taken a total of 38 wickets in 37 IPL matches since 2014 when he made his debut in the lucrative league. He has so far played five IPL seasons -- 2014, 2015, 2017, 2020 and 2021.

Meanwhile, a report in cricket.com.au said on Saturday that, Cricket Australia (CA) "is understood to have told IPL franchises that players involved in the white-ball series against Pakistan will not be released to travel until April 6, while players that make the Sheffield Shield final will not be able to travel until April 5."

Players wanting to participate in the IPL need a 'No Objection Certificate' from CA to compete, which dictates their availability. These are not usually withheld unless there is national duty, or a medical/fitness reason, the report said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

IPL 2022
Sports News
Pat Cummins

What's Brewing

How your brain wrestles with ethics of eating animals

How your brain wrestles with ethics of eating animals

V-Day: Flowers, chocolates or a good whipping?

V-Day: Flowers, chocolates or a good whipping?

Roughing it outdoors in winter

Roughing it outdoors in winter

In a first at Beijing Games, Zhangjiakou sees real snow

In a first at Beijing Games, Zhangjiakou sees real snow

Whip up some romance with these Valentine’s Day treats

Whip up some romance with these Valentine’s Day treats

NASA telescope sends home 18 images of starlight

NASA telescope sends home 18 images of starlight

 