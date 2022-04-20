Pele back in hospital as tumour treatment continues

Pele back in hospital as tumour treatment continues

The 81-year-old had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021 and has since been in and out of hospital for treatment

Reuters
Reuters, Sao Paulo,
  • Apr 20 2022, 06:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2022, 07:02 ist
Pele. Credit: AFP Photo

Brazilian soccer great Pele returned to hospital on Monday as he continues to receive treatment for cancer, Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital said in a medical note on Tuesday.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento's clinical condition is good and stable, and he is likely to be discharged in the next few days, doctors said, using Pele's full name.

The 81-year-old had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021 and has since been in and out of hospital for treatment on a regular basis.

Widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, the former Santos, New York Cosmos and Brazil player has suffered a series of health issues in recent years, including hip surgery that left him with recurring pain and trouble walking unaided.

In February, Pele was admitted to hospital for a round of chemotherapy when a urinary infection was identified, keeping him in longer than was planned.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pele
sports
FOOTBALL
tumour

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Marked safe during processions in India!'

DH Toon | 'Marked safe during processions in India!'

Brazil paper plane pilots seek international glory

Brazil paper plane pilots seek international glory

The commentary stint behind Dinesh Karthik's resurgence

The commentary stint behind Dinesh Karthik's resurgence

A guide to India's stringent gun laws

A guide to India's stringent gun laws

 