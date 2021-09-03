PM Modi, President Kovind laud Praveen Kumar for Paralympic silver medal

Lauding Praveen Kumar, who won a silver medal in the Tokyo Paralympics on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was a result of his hard work and unparalleled dedication.

Kumar clinched the silver medal in the men's high jump T64 event of the Paralympics, taking the country's medal haul to 11 in the ongoing Games.

Also Read | Praveen Kumar clinches silver in Paralympics high jump

Competing in his debut Paralympics, Kumar (18) set a new Asian record with a 2.07-metre jump to finish behind Great Britain's Jonathan Broom-Edwards, who notched up his season's best of 2.10 metre for the gold.

"Proud of Praveen Kumar for winning the Silver medal at the #Paralympics. This medal is the result of his hard work and unparalleled dedication. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for his future endeavours," Modi said in a tweet.

Proud of Praveen Kumar for winning the Silver medal at the #Paralympics. This medal is the result of his hard work and unparalleled dedication. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for his future endeavours. #Praise4Para — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 3, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday congratulated Praveen Kumar for winning the silver medal in high jump at the Tokyo Paralympics, and said his impressive performance will inspire all budding athletes.

Competing in his debut Paralympics, Kumar (18) set a new Asian record with a 2.07-metre jump to finish behind Great Britain's Jonathan Broom-Edwards, who notched up his season's best of 2.10 metre for the gold.

“Impressive performance by Praveen Kumar at #Paralympics. Your silver medal in men’s high jump with a new Asian record has brought joy to every sport loving Indian. Your success will inspire all budding athletes. Heartiest congratulations. May you keep on achieving new milestones!,” Kovind tweeted.