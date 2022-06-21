Pranavi is back in the swing of things

Right after winning a title in Chennai with a three-day total of 4-under, Pranavi Urs’ progress on the golfing charts was derailed by a wrist injury in February 2021.

Even as the Mysuru pro was on the road to recovery, the second wave of Covid-19 struck and restricted play adding to the teen’s frustration of being forced to stay away from what she loves doing the most - swinging a golf club.

“My first two years as a professional golfer have been about injuries, recovery, pandemic and battling uncontrollables to notch-up a few wins in between. The sport, after all, is about overcoming hurdles. So I apply the same in everything,” the 19-year-old told DH.

Overcome the odds she did and how! By capturing two titles early this year on the Women's Golf Association of India (WGAI) Tour after recovering from the stress fracture on her right wrist only in December 2021. But a muscle tear in the shoulder just before the Asian Games trials in May threatened to hamper her season once again.

“I have been playing continuously since January," she pointed out. "Probably the reason why the shoulder took a beating. But thankfully it was a minor tear. I was out for four weeks. Now that the Asian Games is postponed I will have another shot at it again next year," she said with a sense of relief.

With the shoulder muscles strengthened, Pranavi bounced back again by winning the leg seven of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour by four shots at the Prestige Golfshire to pick up her third win of the season and consolidate her position on top of the merit list.

“Shooting 5-under on the first day at Prestige was a confidence booster. I had no expectations going into the tournament and played with a free mind,” explained Pranavi.

Expectations and pressure of performing aren't new for Pranavi. Whether it comes from herself or everyone who has followed her steady rise in the game, the youngster mostly finds a way to keep them at bay.

“Of course there are always constant comparisons from people and hopes of me making it big in the sport," she noted. "Sometimes from myself too which kind of affected my play at KGA (eighth leg where she finished runner-up). Apart from my family, my playing partners in Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar Golf Course (JWGC in Mysuru) teach me to handle the pressures of golf and life in general. So that helps,” said Pranavi.

Leading life as normal as anybody else her age the moment she steps out of a golf course is key, feels Pranavi who is headed to the LPGA Q-school (stage 1) to be held in California in August.

“Before that it’s back to Bengaluru for two more WGAI events. Playing on our home tour is preparing me for the bigger challenges ahead,” she signed off.