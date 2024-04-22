Rafa Nadal to play for Team Europe at Laver Cup

Rafa Nadal will play in the Laver Cup later this year, organisers said on Monday, in what could be the Spaniard's last tournament before his retirement from the sport.

The 37-year-old Nadal, who returned to action after a months-long layoff at last week's Barcelona Open, has struggled with injuries for the last two years and has said he expects to retire after the 2024 season.

This will be the 22-times Grand Slam champion's fourth appearance at the three-day team tournament, which pits six top men's players from Europe against six of their counterparts from the rest of the world.

Nadal last played at the Laver Cup in 2022, when he teamed up with his rival Roger Federer, which was the Swiss great's last match.

"I have some really special memories from my Laver Cup experiences, including all the emotions from London two years ago playing alongside Roger for the last time," Nadal said in a statement.