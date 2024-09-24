Results exceeded expectations: Coach Srinath Narayanan on Chess Olympiad triumph

Grandmaster Srinath Narayanan, with his slim frame and boyish looks, would easily pass off as a member of the Indian Chess Team and many do a double take when they realise that the 30-year-old is the coach-cum-captain of the Indian team comprising of D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi and P Harikrishna which won the maiden gold medal for India at the 45th Chess Olympiad at Budapest Sunday night.

The multi-talented Srinath won gold medals in age category events, won a few Open International events and after earning the GM norm in 2017, changed track from being a player to a coach in 2018.

Four of the five players are fielded for a round and it is the decision of the coach/captain which plays a crucial role in this selection as the playing colour for each player, the mental condition of the player and understanding the strength and weakness of the opposing team could upset the team equilibrium with unexpected results.

Srinath shared some of his insights on and beyond the chequered board with DH: