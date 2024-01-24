Richest Winter Derby to date on Jan 26

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Turf Club announced on Wednesday that the 51st edition of the Bengaluru Winter Derby will be the richest one to date, with an overall prize money of Rs 170.85 lakh.
At the post-position draw ceremony, it was revealed that the winner of illustrious race would pick up a cheque worth nearly Rs 84 lakh on January 26. The title sponsor for the race is e-gaming brand Winfair247.
The 10-horse, 2400-metre, race will see some of the best challengers in the country line up at the gates at 4.30 pm.
At the last edition of the race, La Reina, trained by S Padmanabhan and ridden by Neeraj Rawal, turned up victorious.