Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Rising doping violations threaten to derail India’s ambitious bid for the 2036 Olympic Games

India’s AAFs are down significantly in 2025, but more efforts are needed to eradicate substance abuse.
Last Updated : 27 December 2025, 20:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
India
India
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 December 2025, 20:46 IST
Sports NewsOlympicsdoping

Follow us on :

Follow Us