Ronaldo nets first goal for Al Nassr to snatch 2-2 draw

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal for Al Nassr with a last-gasp penalty to salvage a 2-2 draw at Al Fateh in a thrilling Saudi Pro League match on Friday.
The 37-year-old Portugal international, a five-times Ballon D'Or winner, converted from the spot three minutes into added time, having failed to score on his debut last month.
Ronaldo signed a 2-1/2 year deal with Al Nassr in December, reported to be worth over 200 million euros ($216.54 million), and was appointed captain shortly after his arrival.
Al Nassr now top the standings after 15 games, level on 34 points with second-placed Al Shabab but with a match in hand. They next travel to Al Wedha on Thursday.
