SFI to probe sexual harassment charges against Virdhawal Khade

<p>Bengaluru: Swimming Federation of India has decided to investigate the sexual harassment charges against one of India’s most decorated swimmers Virdhawal Khade.</p>.<p>A section of the media on Thursday reported that Khade had allegedly admitted to the guilt and apologised for sending lewd images to an 18-year-old former student of his at The Greater Mumbai Amateur Aquatic Association (GMAAA).</p>.<p>Following that the Arjuna Awardee was suspended by GMAAA’s disciplinary committee for a period of one year and banned him from participating in any meeting under the aegis of the gymkhana. </p>.Khade taking it step by step.<p>Monal Chokshi, the secretary of SFI, suggested that if the matter is in fact as ‘troubling’ as it seems right now, the SFI might insist on more stringent action against the Olympian.</p>.<p>“We got the letter from the GMAAA on October 30, and we have a disciplinary committee to look into it,” Chokshi told DH. “We also have a POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) committee to address these sorts of issues. This case will be thoroughly investigated. We will listen to both parties and see what the right action is.</p>.<p>“Going by what we have read so far, it looks like there has been misappropriate behaviour, no doubt about that, and so we have to increase the terms of punishment or something else more severe. We as an association do not stand for such behaviour.”</p>.<p>When GMAAA’s secretary Kishore Vaidya was contacted, he pleaded ignorance, saying: “I don’t have anything to do with this case. I am not aware of anything.”</p>.<p>Khade neither responded to calls nor replied to text messages from DH. </p>.<p>Reports alleged that Khade was inebriated and sent lewd images to the girl ‘by accident’. Khade, it is said, has appeared before the committee and admitted to his mistake. He has supposedly spoken to the girl’s parents too.</p>.<p>It's learnt that the girl and her family have not filed a police case. In the aftermath of this disclosure, several other swimmers have come forward, alleging similar acts of ‘misconduct’ by the swimmer.</p>.<p>The Kohlapur-born swimmer only earlier this year gave up his government job in Maharashtra to focus on ‘coaching the next generation’.</p>.<p>Besides representing India in the Beijing Olympics in 2008 in several categories, Khade also won a bronze medal in the 2010 Asian Games in China.</p>