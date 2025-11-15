Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Slovenia slay Netherlands 2-1 in Billie Jean King Cup Playoffs

The Lamens-Juvan rubber truly lived up to its billing as the ‘clash of the day’, with the two top-ranked players fighting tooth and nail.
Last Updated : 14 November 2025, 19:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2025, 19:01 IST
Sports NewsTennisNetherlandsBillie Jean KingSlovenia

Follow us on :

Follow Us