Spain beat Switzerland on penalties to reach Euro 2020 semi-finals

Spain defeated 10-man Switzerland 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Saint Petersburg on Friday and will play Belgium or Italy in the Euro 2020 semi-finals.
Denis Zakaria's own goal gave Spain an eighth-minute lead but Xherdan Shaqiri equalised for Switzerland on 68 minutes after a defensive mix-up, before Remo Freuler was sent off.
Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon saved from Fabian Schaer and Manuel Akanji in the shootout before Mikel Oyarzabal converted the winning kick after Ruben Vargas blazed over.
