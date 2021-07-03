Spain beat Switzerland on penalties to reach Euro 2020 semi-finals

Spain beat Switzerland to reach Euro 2020 semi-finals

Denis Zakaria's own goal gave Spain an eighth-minute lead

AFP
AFP, Saint Petersburg,
  • Jul 03 2021, 02:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2021, 02:13 ist
Spain's Gerard Moreno celebrates after the match with teammates. Credit: Reuters Photo

Spain defeated 10-man Switzerland 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Saint Petersburg on Friday and will play Belgium or Italy in the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

Denis Zakaria's own goal gave Spain an eighth-minute lead but Xherdan Shaqiri equalised for Switzerland on 68 minutes after a defensive mix-up, before Remo Freuler was sent off.

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon saved from Fabian Schaer and Manuel Akanji in the shootout before Mikel Oyarzabal converted the winning kick after Ruben Vargas blazed over.

Euro 2020
spain

