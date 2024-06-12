T20 World Cup: NZ face WI in virtual knockout, rain threatens to derail England again

Tarouba: Staring at early elimination, New Zealand will look to dish out a much-improved show in a do-or-die clash against tournament co-hosts West Indies in the T20 World Cup.

New Zealand suffered a batting collapse to be bowled out for 75 in 15.2 overs in a stunning 84-run loss to Afghanistan in their tournament-opener at the Providence Stadium.

This loss dropped their run rate to -4.2, the lowest among the four teams in Group D, placing them at the bottom of the standings.