Tamil Thalaivas fight back to pull off thrilling draw against Jaipur Pink Panthers

The two sides ended the game locked on 30-30 with Sachin top-scoring for the Tamil Thalaivas with 11 points to his name.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 19:26 IST

Published 27 October 2024, 19:26 IST
Sports Newskabaddi

