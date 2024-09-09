Taylor Swift headlines celebrity rush at US Open men's final

New York: Taylor Swift headlined the list of celebrities present at the US Open final on Sunday, as another Taylor - Fritz - aimed to end a 21-year American men's major drought on Arthur Ashe Stadium against Italian top seed Jannik Sinner.

Sports, television, movie and music stars have flocked to Flushing Meadows over the past fortnight, occupying luxury boxes and sipping on the venue's famous $23 "Honey Deuce" cocktails and the celebrities were back in full force for Sunday's finale.

But few stars shine brighter in American pop culture than Swift, who kicked off a spending frenzy in the NFL ticket resale market last season just by showing up to watch her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, play.

Kelce and Swift arrived hand-in-hand for the match and sat with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany, ignoring the first Sunday of the NFL season in favour of tennis after the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 27-20 in their Thursday opener.