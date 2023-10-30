Tennis-Sabalenka, Pegula off to winning starts in WTA Finals

World number one Aryna Sabalenka powered past Maria Sakkari 6-0 6-1 at the season-ending WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico on Sunday where the Belarusian is looking to secure her top ranking after a spectacular season.

Two of Sakkari's three wins in nine meetings with Sabalenka had come in previous editions of the season finale but the Greek world number nine was no match this time for her opponent, who moved to the top of Group A alongside American Jessica Pegula.