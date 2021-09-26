After Laver Cup loss, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading home

Nick Kyrgios to head home after Laver Cup loss

Nick Kyrgios. Credit: USA Today Sports Photo

Nick Kyrgios doesn't expect to remain on tour for too many more years and said he probably won't play in the Laver Cup again.

The Australian spoke to reporters after losing in straight sets to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in singles, part of a sweep of Saturday's matches for Team Europe as it went up 11-1 over Team World.

The first side to reach 13 points wins the Laver Cup, so all Team Europe needs Sunday is to take one of the remaining four matches. Each victory is worth one point on Friday, two points on Saturday, and three on Sunday.

Kyrgios said the three-day exhibition at the arena that hosts the NBA's Celtics and NHL's Bruins "definitely" will be his last event of 2021.

He will head home as his mother "is not doing too well with her health," Kyrgios said.

As for his career, the 26-year-old Kyrgios said: "As long as I'm on the court, I will try and give my best, but I'm not going to lie and say that I'm going to plan to play four or five more years on tour. That's just not me."

He was beaten by French Open runner-up Tsitsipas 6-3 6-4 before Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Alexander Zverev of Germany defeated John Isner of the US in a match tiebreaker 7-6(5) 6-7(6) 10-5.

At night, US Open champion Daniil Medvedev of Russia made Team Europe 6-0 in singles matches so far with a 6-4 6-0 victory over Denis Shapovalov of Canada. That was followed by Andrey Rublev of Russia and Tsitsipas beating Kyrgios and Isner 6-7 (8) 6-3 10-4 in doubles.

