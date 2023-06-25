Alcaraz claims Queen's title and top ranking

In baking temperatures, the 20-year-old had too much firepower for his wily Australian opponent as he claimed his first grasscourt title in impressive fashion.

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jun 25 2023, 21:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2023, 21:00 ist
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Australia's Alex de Minaur. Credit: Action Images via Reuters Photo

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz fired a Wimbledon warning as he comfortably beat Alex de Minaur 6-4 6-4 to claim the Queen's Club title on Sunday and return to world number one.

It was only Alcaraz's third tournament on grass, but the way he marched through the draw augurs well for his prospects at Wimbledon where he will be seeded number one.

De Minaur, the first Australian to reach the London final since Lleyton Hewitt in 2006, had chances for a break of serve when leading 4-3 in the opening set but could not take them.

Alcaraz then broke serve in the following game before wrapping up the set on serve.

De Minaur double-faulted to hand over a service game early in the second set and there was no way the muscular Spaniard was going to pass up the opportunity to claim the title. 

Sports News
Tennis
Carlos Alcaraz
Alex de Minaur
Queen's Club

