Andrey Rublev defaulted for screaming at line judge as Alexander Bublik reaches Dubai final

Dubai: Andrey Rublev was defaulted from the Dubai Tennis Championships semi-finals on Friday after yelling at a line judge in the final set of his clash with Alexander Bublik.
In a chaotic match where both semi-finalists fumed at the officials, Rublev was defaulted by the chair umpire for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Bublik, who clawed his way back from a set down to lead 6-7(4), 7-6(5), 6-5, was awarded the win.
The result ensured there would be no repeat of last year's final where Rublev lost to Daniil Medvedev.
The top seeded Medvedev will face fifth-seeded Frenchman Ugo Humbert in the other last-four clash later.
(Published 01 March 2024, 16:52 IST)