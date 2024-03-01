JOIN US
sports tennis

Andrey Rublev defaulted for screaming at line judge as Alexander Bublik reaches Dubai final

In a chaotic match where both semi-finalists fumed at the officials, Rublev was defaulted by the chair umpire for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Last Updated 01 March 2024, 16:52 IST

Follow Us

Dubai: Andrey Rublev was defaulted from the Dubai Tennis Championships semi-finals on Friday after yelling at a line judge in the final set of his clash with Alexander Bublik.

In a chaotic match where both semi-finalists fumed at the officials, Rublev was defaulted by the chair umpire for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Bublik, who clawed his way back from a set down to lead 6-7(4), 7-6(5), 6-5, was awarded the win.

The result ensured there would be no repeat of last year's final where Rublev lost to Daniil Medvedev.

The top seeded Medvedev will face fifth-seeded Frenchman Ugo Humbert in the other last-four clash later.

(Published 01 March 2024, 16:52 IST)
