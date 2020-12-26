Andy Murray enters ATP 250 tour's Delray Beach Open

Andy Murray enters ATP 250 tour's Delray Beach Open as wildcard

The tournament will take place from January 7 to 13

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 26 2020, 15:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2020, 15:14 ist
Three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray. Credit: AFP File Photo

Andy Murray will begin his 2021 season at the Delray Beach Open next month after accepting a wildcard for the ATP 250 tournament, the men's tour said on Saturday.

The former world number one, who has slipped to 122nd in the rankings, will join defending champion Reilly Opelka, top-ranked American John Isner, and Canada's Milos Raonic in the Florida field.

The tournament takes place from Jan. 7-13, after being moved from its traditional February slot, and will serve as part of the preparations for the Australian Open Grand Slam, which will begin three weeks later than scheduled on Feb. 8 due to Covid-19 health and safety measures.

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion, underwent hip resurfacing surgery in January last year but returned to win the Antwerp title seven months later -- his first since 2017.

The 33-year-old Briton missed most of the 2020 season due to complications with his hip and struggled for form on his return after the Covid-19 hiatus, suffering a second-round defeat in the US Open before falling in the opening round at Roland Garros.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Andy Murray
Tennis
ATP
Australian Open
Delray Beach Open
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Mollywood box office 2020: Mammootty, DQ score hits

Mollywood box office 2020: Mammootty, DQ score hits

House parties popular this year

House parties popular this year

6 Bollywood actors who made their OTT debuts in 2020

6 Bollywood actors who made their OTT debuts in 2020

Vodka in the coffee cup: Pandemic drinking gone too far

Vodka in the coffee cup: Pandemic drinking gone too far

Kannada cinema: Year of hope buffeted by uncertainty

Kannada cinema: Year of hope buffeted by uncertainty

 