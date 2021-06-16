Murray, Venus WIlliams handed Wimbledon wildcards

Andy Murray, Venus WIlliams handed Wimbledon wildcards

Five-time champion Williams, 40, will be competing in her 90th Grand Slam and is ranked 103 in the world

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Jun 16 2021, 20:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2021, 21:14 ist
Andy Murray and Venus Williams. Credit: Reuters Photos

Andy Murray and Venus Williams, who have seven Wimbledon singles titles between them, have been given wild card entries to this year's championships.

Briton Murray won the last of his two Wimbledon titles in 2016 but due to persistent injury problems is ranked 124 which is outside the cut-off for direct qualification.

Also Read | Andy Murray in tears after beating Paire 6-3, 6-2 at Queen's Club

The 34-year-old won what is only his third ATP singles match of the year on Tuesday when he beat Frenchman Benoit Paire at key warm-up event Queen's.

Five-time champion Williams, 40, will be competing in her 90th Grand Slam and is ranked 103 in the world.

Her French Open campaign came to an early end when she was beaten in the first round by Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Andy Murray
venus williams
Wimbledon
Tennis
sports

What's Brewing

North Korea ramps up recycling amid sanctions, Covid-19

North Korea ramps up recycling amid sanctions, Covid-19

Taj Mahal reopens its doors to public after 2 months

Taj Mahal reopens its doors to public after 2 months

China offers glimpse of Tibetan life without Dalai Lama

China offers glimpse of Tibetan life without Dalai Lama

You'll need -ve RT-PCR report to enter these states/UTs

You'll need -ve RT-PCR report to enter these states/UTs

Last hope for Covid-battered Chennai zoo is the govt

Last hope for Covid-battered Chennai zoo is the govt

Why is everyone so obsessed with going to Mars?

Why is everyone so obsessed with going to Mars?

Mackenzie's billions in givings seek transparency cries

Mackenzie's billions in givings seek transparency cries

 