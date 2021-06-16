Andy Murray, Venus WIlliams handed Wimbledon wildcards

Andy Murray and Venus Williams, who have seven Wimbledon singles titles between them, have been given wild card entries to this year's championships.
Briton Murray won the last of his two Wimbledon titles in 2016 but due to persistent injury problems is ranked 124 which is outside the cut-off for direct qualification.
Also Read | Andy Murray in tears after beating Paire 6-3, 6-2 at Queen's Club
The 34-year-old won what is only his third ATP singles match of the year on Tuesday when he beat Frenchman Benoit Paire at key warm-up event Queen's.
Five-time champion Williams, 40, will be competing in her 90th Grand Slam and is ranked 103 in the world.
Her French Open campaign came to an early end when she was beaten in the first round by Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
North Korea ramps up recycling amid sanctions, Covid-19
Taj Mahal reopens its doors to public after 2 months
China offers glimpse of Tibetan life without Dalai Lama
You'll need -ve RT-PCR report to enter these states/UTs
Last hope for Covid-battered Chennai zoo is the govt
Why is everyone so obsessed with going to Mars?
Mackenzie's billions in givings seek transparency cries