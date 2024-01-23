Australian Open: Sinner sets up Djokovic showdown

Melbourne: Italy's Jannik Sinner set up a mouth-watering Australian Open semifinal against Novak Djokovic as he fought off Andrey Rublev in a late-night duel at Melbourne Park on Tuesday.

The fourth seed showed patience and resilience to claim a 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 win against the Russian who now owns the ugly record of 10 defeats out of 10 in Grand Slam quarterfinals.

Fifth seed Rublev, as he always does, threw the kitchen sink at his opponent but was left with the same old sinking feeling as he consistently failed to take his chances, especially when leading the second set tiebreak 5-1.