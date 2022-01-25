Barty breezes past Pegula into Australian Open semis

World number one Ash Barty is within two victories of achieving a crowning moment in her career after another dominant display at the Australian Open on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old reached the semi-finals at Melbourne Park for the second time in three years after blitzing American Jessica Pegula 6-2 6-0 in just over an hour.
After fulfilling a childhood dream by winning Wimbledon last year, Barty will now play another American in Madison Keys on Thursday for a spot in the final.
Barty, who is aiming to become the first local since Chris O'Neil in 1978 to win the Australian Open, is yet to drop a set in this tournament and is unbeaten in 2022.
