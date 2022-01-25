Barty breezes past Pegula into Australian Open semis

Barty breezes past Pegula into Australian Open semis

The 25-year-old reached the semi-finals at Melbourne Park for the second time in three years

Reuters
Reuters, Melbourne,
  • Jan 25 2022, 17:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2022, 17:03 ist
Ash Barty of Australia celebrates after defeating Jessica Pegula of the U.S. in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. Credit: AP Photo

World number one Ash Barty is within two victories of achieving a crowning moment in her career after another dominant display at the Australian Open on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old reached the semi-finals at Melbourne Park for the second time in three years after blitzing American Jessica Pegula 6-2 6-0 in just over an hour.

After fulfilling a childhood dream by winning Wimbledon last year, Barty will now play another American in Madison Keys on Thursday for a spot in the final.

Barty, who is aiming to become the first local since Chris O'Neil in 1978 to win the Australian Open, is yet to drop a set in this tournament and is unbeaten in 2022. 

