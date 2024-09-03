Clinical Swiatek cruises into US Open quarter-finals

New York: Iga Swiatek swept past Liudmila Samsonova 6-4 6-1 at Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach the quarter-finals at the U.S. Open on Monday as the top seed continued her flawless run through the Flushing Meadows draw.

Swiatek, the only former women's champion still standing, has not dropped a set in New York and in her 100th Grand Slam match the 23-year-old lost only four points on her first serve.

Samsonova, the 16th seed, was gunning for her first Grand Slam quarter-final but never got into the match and failed to set up a single break point against the Pole.

Swiatek next faces American Jessica Pegula, whom she beat in the quarter-finals two years ago.

"She has a pretty tricky game style, so you have to really work on your legs and be ready for longer rallies, but also for some intense hitting," said Swiatek of Pegula.